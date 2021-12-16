Cavani or Icardi for the Champions League

TURIN – So watch out for one Aurélien Tchouameni which “costs as much as the casino”. There Juventus , however, his chips to point in market summer she is determined to remedy them (by selling players who are no longer central to the project or even making some sacrifices). And he wants to bet Juventus, his chips on the French midfielder (or whoever for him, in the median) and for a striker . A goalscorer.

Juve, hunt for the tip

It is perhaps the latter priority some men market bianconeri. Remedy a center forward that you throw it away inside frequently and that it can be shoulder perfect for Paulo Dybala (he yes, with his renewal ready for the announcement, it will be a milestone for the future). The performance of the tips has so far been well below expectations. So much so that the same technician Massimiliano Merry he said it plainly, repeatedly: «We need five chances to score a goal, we lack precision, clarity; we lack the right choice “. And without going too much into the detail also vice president Pavel Nedved, on the sidelines of the draws for the pairings of the Champions League round of 16, he stressed that “to win and pass the round we will have to do more than we are doing now, we hope to get better in two months; our primary objective was to get through the group stage, now we have to do our best to move forward ». Publicly nobody talks about market (indeed in the case the inevitable and wise diplomacies and strategies of ritual and of the case, the denials are triggered), but concealed something moves. Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani they are at the top of the list of potentials grafts for the attack. Different profiles e operations ai antipodes, but in both cases it is absolutely profiles functional.

