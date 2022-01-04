Cavani returns to Serie A, the announcement of Manchester United

Latest news from the transfer market on Cavani’s future and his transfer to Juventus in January. The announcement from Manchester United arrives on the sale of the Uruguayan striker and on his return to Italy.

Juventus transfer market: Cavani returns to Serie A, the announcement

There Juve deals with various strikers for the January transfer market, such as the purchase of Cavani given that in the next few days he will greet Morata who will return to Spain to sign with Barcelona. For this reason there are ongoing negotiations by Juventus for the transfer of Cavani or other players in that role. Meanwhile, yesterday, Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United manager, confirmed at a press conference that Edinson Cavani will not leave Manchester for Juve or other clubs in this winter market. Not a positive news for the bianconeri who will now have to evaluate new tracks. Cavani likes Juve, Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Boca Juniors, but it seems that in the end he will stay at Manchester United and then end his contract in June.

All the news on the transfer market and on Serie A