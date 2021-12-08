Cavendish, shock story: “My family and I attacked at home with guns and knives”

The English cyclist, recovering from the latest serious injury, told on Instagram what happened on the night of November 27

So much fear. Mark Cavendish used social media, as everyone now fans, to tell in detail how he and his family were the subject of a violent armed robbery in their family home in Essex, while the sprinter QuickStep was recovering from ‘ Ghent Six incident. On Instagram, Cavendish said he was attacked by four masked gunmen who entered the house on November 27, with the gang threatening his wife and children with a knife. The thieves ultimately only stole two watches, Cavendish explained, urging anyone with information to come forward and call the police.

The story – “In the early hours of November 27, shortly after leaving the ICU, four armed and masked men broke into our house while we were sleeping, threatened my wife and children and violently assaulted me, continued looting in the house”, Cavendish wrote explaining: “Two watches of great value, not only economic but emotional, have been stolen. But worse was the sense of security, protection, privacy and dignity deprived of the incursion of thieves ”. Cavendish was recovering at home after leaving hospital in Belgium following his accident at Gent Six on November 21, during the last day of the track event which forced him to several days in intensive care with a punctured lung and two fractured ribs.

Investigations – Essex police have confirmed that they are investigating the theft at the Cavendish home: the gang has taken away a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches, all pictured on the police appeals page. “Our investigation is proceeding apace and we are following a series of investigations as we try to apprehend those responsible,” said Inspector Tony Atkin, the officer handling the case. “Mr. Cavendish and his wife were attacked and threatened in their own home, in the presence of their young children, who witnessed these events. Fortunately, they are recovering, but the traumatic effect will last for a long time ”. In addition to the statement and photographs of the stolen items, the police also released surveillance camera images of the thieves.

December 8 – 7:37 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link