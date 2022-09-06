Cayey: about to transform the transport system

The City of El Torito is preparing to eliminate traffic lights and all intersections that stop the flow of vehicles, through an ambitious transportation system that will include the construction of 17 roundabouts with which it is intended to connect and repopulate the urban area.

The project also contemplates the creation of a parallel route for cyclists in a fairly wide lane that allows citizens to travel with greater agility, whether by motor vehicle, bicycle or simply to walk.

According to the mayor, Rolando Ortiz Velazquez“we want to develop a road infrastructure that allows people to return to live in the center of the city”.

“This system of roundabouts is going to connect the entire urban center from the perspective of economic activity, through a transport system. Right now, the ‘trolleys’ are providing transportation services to citizens, but we still cannot guarantee an arrival service schedule, from origin to destination”explained the municipal executive of Cayey.

“This will guarantee that people prefer to use the transportation system, especially since there is a transportation system in Caguas that guarantees specific departure and arrival times. Also, it is an important point to transport people to San Juan”, he added.

He also explained that there are still about 10 roundabouts to complete.

“It is an ongoing project; the town is supposed to adjust to this new development as it goes along. That, integrated in this way, will allow more people to live in the center of the city, they can even get to work from Cayey, either in the city or outside it”he highlighted.

“Furthermore, this system is being built in parallel with a bike route quite wide, exclusive. It will not be a bicycle route within the vehicle transport system but rather a separate one. We hope that when the system is finished, people will be able to live within the city, use collective transport, they will also be able to walk it or use the bicycle as a means of transport”, he added.

It should be noted that the council took several young people and students to visit other cities or countries so that they better understand the work that is being carried out in their town.

“We have managed to get our young people to visit the Netherlands, New York and Spain, where they have gone to observe the transportation systems as part of the effort for citizens to understand what is being done here and where we are headed,” he outlined.

The new transport system is part of the plan Cayey at 40 yearswhich began in 2005 and integrates the establishment of several projects that have already been completed, among them, the ball park, the School of Fine Arts, a theater and the acquisition of the hospital that is now municipal.

It also conceptualizes the undergrounding of the electrical system, the reconstruction of the Ramón Frade León public square and the restoration of old structures in the urban area, among other important points to renovate the urban area.

Ortiz Velázquez stressed that “The public square is about to be finished these days and with it, part of the underground electrical system”.

He mentioned that the work carried out in the square led to the establishment of 15 new businesses in the city center; activity that has generated approximately 150 jobs.

We are Cayey (The new day)

“In the municipal theater it has been possible to develop a culture of entrepreneurs in art. We have young people who are putting on plays, they are exhibiting them in and out of Cayey, and many of the people who began participating as students in the School of Fine Arts, developed, but also became entrepreneurs in the art or admirers of art”said.

On the other hand, the mayor of Cayey spoke of the construction of an urban park “in an area adjacent to the square where 40 cuerdas of land are being separated, we hope that an ecotourism activity can be developed. It will be the largest urban park”.

“It is a micro idea of ​​what Central Park in New York is, which is also going to have a river running through it, as part of the 40 cuerdas, and which will allow for urban ecotourism life just steps from the city center. It is walking from the urban center, I would say that in five minutes we are already touching the area”, exposed.

Currently, this project is in the property acquisition stage to enter the design phase and, according to the mayor, “we have already acquired more than 50% of the property.”

“We are also finishing the construction of the volleyball court in the western part of the city and three soccer fields that are already finished. In addition to a Minor League baseball park in the Guavate neighborhood. The field is in the Montellano neighborhood, and the soccer fields, next to the grounds of the University (of Puerto Rico in Cayey), “he concluded.