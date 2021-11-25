Cazzaniga and the fake girlfriend’s scam: “For me it was her: Alessandra Ambrosio” – Corriere.it

Roberto Cazzaniga and the scam that began in 2008: “I never had any doubts, for me it was her”

“No, we’ve never met, never once. She made a thousand excuses, illness, work. And yet I fell in love with that voice, phone after phone call, like a cooked pear. Contacts only on cell phones, almost daily. Call before I went to practice. Or in the evening, at bedtime. How did I get all that money out of her? I don’t even know for sure, one thousand euros here, another two thousand there … In the end we reached a total of 700 thousand. Now that this nightmare is over it is as if I had woken up from a coma that made me lose three decades of life ».

Roberto Cazzaniga, 42, a tall man from Brianza, is a professional volleyball player with a discreet present – he plays in Serie B with the “New Mater”, in Gioia del Colle, in the Bari area – and a past that, between Superlega and A2, has seen him wearing also the blue shirt. “The nightmare” that Roberto now describes calmly on the phone is a scam that began in 2008 and into which he was dragged by a woman’s voice for which he lost his head.

A story that seems incredible and on which there is also an investigation by the Guardia di Finanza, activated with a complaint by Roberto’s teammates. It all begins when a friend, a certain Manuela, hands him a girl who would like to meet him on the phone, introduces herself as Maya, but then claims that that is just a pseudonym, she claims to be Alessandra Ambrosio, the famous Brazilian model with 10 million followers on social media. In reality, nothing is true, the supermodel has nothing to do with this story. But the woman who pretends to be her, with that seductive voice, plays her part well: and makes the player believe that the famous fashion star is always looking for him.

«Never had any doubts: for me it was her» continues Roberto who received bursts of photos on Messenger – all collected on the web – of the model while putting on make-up or changing backstage. “That voice made me feel at ease, it comforted me,” admits the New Mater player described by his teammates as “introverted” and “naive”. Once Cazzaniga, more and more in love, turns the self-styled “pear cooked” into a “cooked pear” Maya starts asking him for money “with plausible excuses” like that she had to give a gift, “but the ATM was blocked due to a complicated hereditary affair.” As for seeing her, “it was impossible because of her constant business trips and that serious heart disease for which she told me that she was often hospitalized”. The fact is that those continuous gifts of money that “I sent on online bank transfers have thrown me on the pavement”.

Roberto, harassed, asks his parents, brother and friends for money. “But if I managed to get out of that nightmare it was thanks to the New Mater” locker room “.” At first his comrades made fun of him because no one had ever seen that Maya he talked about. But that insistence on asking for money had alarmed them. And something about the scam – insisting with him that he did not want to talk about it, frowning – they had smelled, so much so that they signed a complaint against unknown persons to start the investigations. Then another teammate, Danilo Rinaldi, contacted the Hyenas. It was the correspondent Ismaele La Vardera who tracked down that Manuela – to whom Roberto had given an Alfa MiTo, used by her partner – connected to Maya, and reached her in Sardinia, where she lives: her name is Valeria, she is 50 years old, and she is bleached when the hyena, in the service of the other evening, asked her for the 700,000 euro stapled. Meanwhile, the “locker room” has started a fundraiser to help “the opposite” with a debt of 60 thousand euros. He now looks to the future with confidence: “It is as if I have been reborn”.