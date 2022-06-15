Cazzu REJECTS Christian Nodal and DISCARDS courtship for these reasons | VIDEO

After last February, Christian Nodal will announce through its social networks its breaking off like Belinda, the singer has become a flank of the media, so most of the steps he takes are captured on camera. However, in recent months she has been seen very closely with several women among them Cazzuthe most recent, which were photographed holding hands in the streets of Guatemala, which caused rumors to begin to circulate of an alleged relationshipUnfortunately for the regional Mexican singer, the rapper spoke about it ruled out that there be a engagement For these reasons through a video.

Related news

Cazzu refuses to maintain a courtship with Christian Nodal

It was through an interview conducted by Exa, where Cazzu talked about her love situation, pointing out that at the moment she is very busy promoting her most recent record material “Nena Trap”, which raised doubts about the alleged relationship with Christian Nodalremembering that they also made a collaboration together.

Speaking about her musical career, the rapper pointed out that most of her productions have a dark tint and are full of spiders, but that she does not close to sing to love, which revived the theme of her encounter with Christian Nodal.

Questions about the alleged engagement that keeps with Christian Nodalthey got closer and closer, as she was questioned about the collaboration she had with the Sonoran singer performing the song “If you are missing someone”, where Cazzu He pointed out that he likes to write about love but not to live it.

Arriving at the point Cazzu laughed that it was impossible to have a engagement with Christian Nodalbecause his career and time prevented it, since both are currently focused on releasing new record productions.

“Not good and aside from everything we work on, it’s always better not,” said Cazzu about the alleged affair with Nodal.

These statements of Cazzu Exa left Internet users even more confused, since it is worth mentioning that a couple of days ago he was seen very closely with Christian Nodalas they were captured by the camera lens holding hands in the streets of Guatemala, which caused a stir on social networks because most people assumed that the singer of “Botella after bottle” had given him a new opportunity to love with the rapper, after his breaking off with Belinda, which was a couple of months ago.