Cazzu, the rapper seen with Christian Nodal – People – Culture

the mexican singer Christian Nodal was once again a trend in social networks since June 7 when he was captured in videos and photos holding hands with the Argentine rapper “Cazzu” in the city of Antigua, Guatemala.

In recent days, Nodal has made a lot of noise in the media and on the internet, because he has starred in several controversies. One of them was with the reggaeton player J Balvin, because of the changes in “look” that the Mexican has made in his hair.

Another controversy in which the interpreter of ‘They didn’t tell you wrong’ has been involved has been in his recent love break with the Mexican singer Belinda, since some conversations came to light that would reveal the supposed economic problems that the ex-partner had.

Does Nodal have a new love?

Now, the vocalist’s fans have commented on him on social networks, since they assure that he would have overcome his separation with “Belinda” very quickly, which ended just under four months ago.

According to netizens, Nodal would be starting an affair with Julieta Emilia Cazzuchellithe first name of the Argentine rapper, due to the videos and photographs that have been spread on different platforms.

In the images you can see the singers taking a tourist walk through the colonial streets of Antigua, holding hands and sharing an ice cream. In addition, the fans affirm that they look very affectionate and happy, so they speculate that there is an attraction between them.

Later, they were caught together again at the La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, where they said goodbye to the country. Until now, none of the celebrities have publicly stated about it to confirm or deny the rumors.

These crikosos sold me a mini split for 300 pesos and now I find out that they are Nodal and Cazzu. What a surprise. pic.twitter.com/IaMGYMAOjY – Iván Hernández 🦅 (@Osckar1916_) June 8, 2022

Who is ‘Cazzu’?

‘Cazzu’ was born on December 16, 1993 in Fraile Pintado, Argentina. He is currently 29 years old and has established himself as a musical artist of the rap and trap genre.

According to the singer in an interview with the ‘EFE’ news agency, she composed her first song when she was 15 years old and with it she discovered her passion for this field: “It was rap with hip hop and I realized that I had the ability to compose my own music.

In the year 2017, he catapulted to fame when he released his single ‘Loca’, which was a collaboration with the Argentine interpreters ‘Khea and Duki’. Currently, the music video exceeds 600 million views on YouTube.

Later, he worked with the Puerto Rican ‘Raw Alejandro’, one of the most recognized artists of the urban genre. With him they recorded the song ‘Nada’ in 2019, which is part of the rapper’s album ‘Error 93’.

