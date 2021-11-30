CBDCs are a tool to counter Bitcoin, says Bank of Indonesia executive

Central bank digital currency (CBDC), digital versions of national currencies introduced in response to the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, would be, according to the Bank of Indonesia, an essential tool to combat crypto.

Indonesia’s central bank stands considering the launch of a digital rupee for “counter“Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC)Bank of Indonesia Assistant Governor Juda Agung said at a recent parliamentary meeting.

“A CBDC would be one of the tools to fight crypto. We assume that people would find CBDCs more credible than crypto. The CBDC would be part of an initiative to address the use of crypto in financial transactions,Agung said, according to a report published on November 30 by Bloomberg.

The official pointed out that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are currently being traded in commodity futures and regulated by the Ministry of Commerce despite the strong impacts on the financial system.

The news comes shortly after the National Ulema Council (MUI), Indonesia’s leading Islamic academic body, defined cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin haram, or banned, by the fundamentals of Islam. In late October, MUI’s East Java branch issued a statement judging the use of haram cryptocurrencies.

As previously reported, the Indonesian government has taken a mixed stance on crypto regulation. After banning cryptocurrency payments in 2017, local authorities have decided to keep cryptocurrency trading legal. In April 2021, the Indonesian Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) of the Ministry of Commerce announced plans to launch a government-backed cryptocurrency exchange in the second half of 2021.

While maintaining a contrasting approach to crypto, Indonesian regulators are increasingly considering a potential CBDC. In May, Bank of Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo revealed plans for a digital rupee as a legal payment tool in Indonesia.

CBDCs such as China’s digital yuan appear to be designed to limit the adoption of cryptocurrencies as a major feature. Indonesia isn’t alone in believing CBDCs can help governments fight crypto. In mid-November, Bank of Russia governor Elvira Nabiullina said CBDCs offer governments a viable option to replace decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.