CBP: What is a welfare coordinator and how does it help children and adolescents in school? | Experts | Moms & Dads

The new course has begun in most of the autonomous communities and with it a new figure is welcomed to join the schools: the Welfare and Protection coordinator (CBP). This is a new position, created thanks to the Law for the comprehensive protection of children and adolescents against violence, whose functions are, according to Ana Cobos, president of the Confederation of Psychopedagogy and Guidance Organizations in Spain (COPOE) , “provide students with emotional well-being, be aware of crises, act in prevention programs and be at the side of students in situations that may alter their physical, mental and social health”.

That is, try to put an end to situations that affect minors and that concern everyone. For example, him bullying. Data provided by UNESCO in 2020 justify this concern: one in three students is a victim of harassment. Worldwide, 32% of students between the ages of 11 and 15 have been the victim of bullying by their peers. For its part, the NGO Bullying Without Borders reported just a few months ago 11,229 serious cases of bullying between January 2021 and February 2022 in Spanish schools.

A necessary figure against harassment and violence

Ramiro A. Ortegón Delgadillo, president of the PDA Bullying Platform and director of the UNIR School Harassment Master, points out other matters to which the Well-being and Protection coordinator must pay special attention. On the one hand, the issue of sexual abuse: “In Spain, one in five children is placed in the role of victim in cases of child sexual abuse,” he specifies. On the other hand, violence between adolescent couples: “There is a higher prevalence in this vital stage.”

Given these data, Ortegón is convinced that this figure was necessary: ​​“Families must take care of individual well-being. But in the centers there is an entity that we fathers and mothers do not have in our homes, that is called a group. Teachers are in charge of ensuring that children and adolescents relate to and from well-being or coexistence when they are in the group. An even more complicated issue when today the boundaries of the group are diluted beyond the classroom thanks to the possibilities that the Internet gives us.”

Greater prevention and detection of cases

The director of the UNIR School Harassment Master assures that from this course and, especially in the medium term, the work of this new figure will begin to bear fruit. And he will do both in terms of prevention and detection. “It should be noted in a greater number of preventive actions, coordinated with each other and with a strategic sense towards a healthier life. Also in greater detection of risk situations, not because there are more, but because we did not see them before, since we were not present. It must also be noted in a better design of the response to the detected cases, specialized professionals imply better trained professionals”, he maintains.

In that sense, Ana Cobos would have opted for “strengthening the orientation department rather than creating a new figure.” Indeed, it will be a teacher or professor who is in charge of coordinating the welfare of minors. The counselor believes that it is a job for which “the appropriate training is psychopedagogy. The appropriate thing would have been to reinforce the ratio of the Guidance departments so that they would be in charge of this work”.

Better communication with students and families

In any case, it will suppose, at least in theory, the improvement of the communication of the students with the center in cases of harassment. “The Welfare and Protection coordinator will be in charge of coordinating teams of boys and girls and young people who help improve coexistence, detecting possible cases. But you will also be the person to go to when there is an alert; someone who really knows what to do and what to say to the student when there is a problem. For me that is one of the real changes or improvements.”

As for families, they will also notice your existence. “The response that we must give as parents to any indication of violence or abuse must be communication to the center through the CBP, but allow me not to end up talking only about the figure. Our role within the family is also important, regardless of the role in which our child is placed. In the end, when there is violence, there is more or less conscious pain”.

Infant, Primary and Secondary

The figure of the CBP will be present in all centers where there are minors, that is, Primary and Secondary schools. A good option since although adolescence is the time when most conflicts arise, these have been brewing in childhood. “The work of prevention in Infant and Primary is essential to have good mental health throughout life. These are years in which the foundations of the emotional future are laid. In addition, boys and girls are like sponges, like tender stems, much easier to mold for learning. Even the plasticity of the brain in these stages is greater”, says Ana Cobos.

