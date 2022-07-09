CC confirms resolution that orders Otto Pérez Molina to pay Q13 million to get out of prison

The former president of Guatemala sought to annul the bond imposed by the aforementioned Court.

The Constitutional Court (CC) confirmed this Friday, July 8, the resolution of the Court of Higher Risk “B” that ordered former President Otto Pérez Molina to pay Q13 million to be able to get out of prison in the La Línea Case.

On November 15, 2021, Pérez Molina He stated that he did not have that amount to pay.

He said on that occasion that there were aspects that he considered should be taken into account. “The Court is saying that it is an excess of preventive detention,” he said.

He added on that occasion that another aspect was that domestic and foreign legislation, such as international agreements, “say that it is an abuse of preventive detention and the Court did say that very clearly and that is why it grants the substitute measure, the problem is that for an amount that is unpayable”.

“He is giving me Q13 million and where am I going to get them?said the former president in 2021.

The Line Case

The first captures in this case occurred on April 16, 2015 against a customs fraud network presumably led by the presidential binomial of Pérez Molina and Baldetti.

To read more: Case of La Línea: statement by Juan Carlos Monzón ends with few questions from the MP

In 2015, several judicial proceedings were revealed for alleged corruption. Most of these files indicated the participation of officials, and the first trial of that era was the La Línea case.