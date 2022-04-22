CCAA and private health, ‘key’ for medical early retirement

Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health A clear objective has been set to meet the needs in Human Resources of the National Health System (SNS): complete the State Registry of Health Professionals (REP). As sources from the body explain to Medical Writing, it is a “basic tool for the planning and management of human resources in health”, so its proper functioning is crucial to meet the demands of the system and professionals. Among them, the possible early retirement of doctors and nurses stands out, an issue that the Government, as this medium advanced, ‘ties’ to the completion of said registry.

In order to advance in this planning, from the ministry they warn that “it is essential that the entities obliged to provide the data that are incorporated into REPS (CCAA, private health centers, professional associations) incorporate and keep the data of their health professionals up to date”, an issue that Health has transferred on several occasions to the union representatives who demand a reinforcement of the templates and shorten the duration of health careers.

In fact, last year, the ministry assured these representatives of its intention to pressure the autonomous communities to provide the necessary information to update the registry, which was created in 2012 with the aim of facilitating the health professional needs planning and coordinate the Human Resources policies of the SNS. “It does not seem right to us that something is being torpedoed that harms the SNS. It is something basic and they have told us that they are going to pressure the Autonomous Communities to have that information on the table and to know the map from which we started,” the professionals denounced then. The Economic and Social Council also denounced that the lack of a registry of professionals aggravated the Covid-19 crisis.

This registry, which according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health to this medium currently has more than 352,000 registered health professionals, incorporates data from all healthcare professionals authorized to work in Spain and it has a series of public data that allow citizens to be guaranteed that the health professionals who care for them have the appropriate qualifications and can practice their profession. However, the culmination of this State Registry of Health Professionals is years late despite the efforts of Health, who trusted in the incorporation of all the data report last year, as this medium advanced.



Early retirement in health

In a recent parliamentary response, the Government explained to the PP more details about the “new procedure” announced by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrationin which the intention of establishing reduction coefficients and anticipating the retirement age of health professionals was advanced.

And this new procedure that the Government now points out involves promoting a registry of health professionals. “In order to make a good diagnosis of the working conditions of health professionals, it is necessary to promote the State Registry of Health Professionals (REPS), essential for the planning and coordination of human resources policies of the National Health System (SNS)“, explains the Government.

The response adds that “the working conditions of professionals are addressed in the Framework Forum for Social Dialogue, which reports to the Human Resources Commission of the National Health System, to which it provides support and advice in all the functions of coordinating human resources policies”.