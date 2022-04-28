CCE presents a guide to good practices for occupational health and well-being

Edward of the Rose

Mexico City. / 28.04.2022 17:25:40





The 2030 Agenda Working Group (GTA2030), the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), the Mexico Global Compact Network and MetLife Mexico presented the guide to good practices on health and wellnesswhich seeks to contribute to the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

In a statement, the agency explained that with the guide, the private sector will seek to promote actions that contribute to the health and well-being of its employeescustomers, suppliers and the community in general, in order to have better conditions in all areas.

“We align our operation, as well as the products and services we offer to contribute to the fulfillment of these objectives through our purpose as a company,” he said. Alfredo Esparza, leader of the GTA2030 Health and Well-being.

The CCE detailed thatThe publication of the guide is intended to ensure the health and well-being of employees, It focuses on three axes: preventing chronic non-communicable diseases, promoting physical well-being and mental health practices, as well as contributing to greater access to health services.

“With these axes established during 2021, the actions of the working groups focused on the second axis to promote physical wellness practices and mental health within companies through adequate occupational health and safety plans for all employees and key audiences”, concluded the ECC.

