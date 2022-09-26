CCOO asks again for personnel to develop the figure of the Well-being Coordinator in schools

MADRID, Sep. 26 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Workers’ Commissions has insisted on the need to provide schools with the necessary personnel for the development of the figure of the Coordinator of Welfare for Children and Adolescents, which has come into force this year.

In this context, the union, in a statement, has assured that the “discomfort” transmitted by educational centers “is growing” since the Administration, “once again”, assigns them “functions that are key to the comprehensive development of their students, but without having the necessary personnel resources so that these functions can be carried out with guarantees”.

In its report presented at the beginning of the school year, CCOO warned of the situation of the figure of the Well-being Coordinator: “Either they are not assigned a teaching time availability for the development of the more than ten planned functions or this is scandalously insufficient, which leaves teachers facing tasks that they recognize as essential, but for which they do not have the time to develop them adequately or, in most cases, sufficient training”.

For this reason, the union has demanded the convocation of the plenary session of the State Observatory of Coexistence so that the organizations present can make proposals that allow them to face the real needs of educational centers regarding the welfare and protection of children and send them to the Ministry of Education and the rest of the educational administrations.

For the CCOO, the educational administrations “must guarantee an extra quota of full-time staff with a profile of community services or a similar figure in all centers; and, in a complementary manner, promote public teacher training networks so that teachers at these centers can access the training that this important and sensitive subject requires”.