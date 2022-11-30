CCXP convention returns to face-to-face, with Keanu Reeves – Jornal do Oeste

After three years, CCXP has a face-to-face edition again, which starts this Wednesday, the 30th, with spoiler night, a pre-opening of the São Paulo Expo pavilion. The panels, which take place from Thursday, 1st, have attractions like Keanu Reeves, who comes on a double journey: talking about the fourth adventure of John Wick and BRZRKR, a comic series he created in partnership with Brazilian artist Rafael Grampá.

Disney brings the casts of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Avatar, HBO Max presents The Last of Us series, Prime Video comes with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Jack Ryan and Peripherals, and Netflix, with Sandman, Wandinha, Recruit and The Witcher: A Tune. Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant will be in Brazil with Dungeons & Dragons. Actor Alexander Ludwig talks about Vikings, and Tenoch Huerta talks about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After.

“It’s a physical edition, with everyone enjoying and screaming together”, said Roberto Fabri, vice president of Content at CCXP, in an interview with Estadão. “The two digital editions were nice, but nothing replaces the face-to-face experience. It’s been three years waiting for this return. And not just us, the industry too, coming back with a very great need to reactivate releases, take people to the cinema and talk about its contents.”

CHANGES

Three years is an eternity for fans, but the truth is that this period was also one of great transformation for the market in general. The pandemic closed movie theaters for months, which are still trying to recover, and accelerated the process of watching a lot of content at home. As of December 2019, Disney+ had just launched in the US. There was no HBO Max or Paramount+. The 2022 CCXP incorporates all of this, in addition to investing more in games and podcasts, for example. “People have changed, the industry has changed, and so have we”, concluded Fabri.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.