CD Projekt denies the alleged leaks on DLC and free updates of 2022

The recent rumors about the unpublished contents of Cyberpunk 2077 between DLC and free updates in 2022 are holding the bench on the main sites and forums in the sector. The media hype generated by the advances of the self-styled leaker responds today Radek Grabowski, Global PR Director of CD Projekt RED.

The exponent of the Polish development house is inspired by an article published by the journalist Paul Tassi for put an end to the rumors that are multiplying on the net. In addressing the Forbes.com editor directly, Grabowski specifies that “All these things don’t add up at all. I’m sorry, Paul.”.

The denial of the director of public relations of CD Projekt, consequently, should definitively clarify the nature of the advances recently appeared on the pages of the chatted 4Chan forum on the impulse of a self-styled leaker who, as usual, preferred to remain anonymous.

According to CDPR’s “deep throat” denial, in 2022 we should have seen the relaunch of Cyberpunk 2077 with a Samurai Edition represented by the substantial additions of Patch 1.5 with barbers, garages, enemies with improved AI, graphical optimizations, reformulated crafting and a new interface.

Also according to the leaker, CD Projekt should announce in February the first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 set in the Pacifica neighborhood. Between now and the next few months there would also be room for a GWENT-style mini-game to be enjoyed in both single and multiplayer, for the CP2077 Edgerunners anime and, last but not least, for a free DLC with four weapons, the New Game Plus mode, new grafts, options to customize V’s apartment and lines additional dialogue for Panam and Judy.