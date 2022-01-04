Tech

CD Projekt Red denies the rumors about the patch 1.5 and the DLC – Nerd4.life

Radek Grabowski, the Global PR Director of CD Projekt Red, flatly denied the indiscretions related to patch 1.5 and the DLC content of Cyberpunk 2077, branding it all as false. In fact, the suspicions were there, since it all started from 4Chan, but the fact that it was Paul Tassi of Forbes who had picked up the leak had given credit to it all.

As you can read, Grabowski didn’t waste too many words to brand the whole story as pure fiction. So no details on DLC, patches and the Netflix anime, just a build made by someone eager to provoke. Too bad, because some details were also interesting, such as those related to the new content, those on the new New Game Plus mode, those on the setting of the first expansion and everything else.

It must be said that our not too deep throat could also have something right, at least involuntarily, since in fact it used some desired of the community and reasoned a little (it is foreseeable that the launch of the patch is preceded by some event streaming) to pack his fake. However, it is better to wait for official confirmation from the Polish developer, who should soon reveal all the details of the patch 1.5, the next generation console update and the future of Cyberpunk 2077.

