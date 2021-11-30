CD Projekt RED reorganizes the store back to the origins – Nerd4.life

GOG, the online store created by CD Projekt RED, seems not to have been doing very well in financial terms for some time now, which prompted the company to develop a reorganization of the portal, also returning to the spirit of the origins and thus offering “a careful selection of games” for sale, rather than a generic digital store in all respects.

“As for GOG, his performances are in difficulty and we have recently taken steps to improve the financial situation, “CD Projekt RED CFO Piotr Nielubowicz told investors.

GOG Galaxy is the online platform associated with the store that manages accounts and other integrated services

“First of all, we have decided that GOG must return to its core business by offering one careful selection of games to be distributed with the anti-DRM philosophy. In line with this, there will be changes in the team structure. “

GOG should therefore see a general downsizing of its catalog, returning to a greater selection and still maintaining the philosophy of digital games DRM-free. Part of the developers currently working on online solutions related to GOG will be transferred to other projects, with the portal also leaving the Gwent Consortium, which is an internal project to CD Projekt RED linked to various initiatives between the different divisions of the company.

GOG showed a slight increase in revenue in the last quarter but also one net loss of $ 1.14 million, which makes up a total of $ 2.21 million lost in the last three quarters, compared to $ 1.37 million in profits recorded in the same period for 2020.

We do not yet know exactly how the workers and studies related to the online support of the platform will be reorganized, which according to CD Projekt RED would be finding difficulties also due to the increase in competition in the field. In addition to the giant Steam, in recent years Epic Games Store has also introduced itself in the sector, thanks to the economic support provided to the company by Unreal Engine and Fortnite but in any case destined not to register profits at least until 2024, just to realize the costs they require. digital stores of this size. CD Projekt RED has an even more volatile situation, considering it relies solely on profits generated by other divisions and the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077 just didn’t help.