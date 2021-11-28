Tech

CD Projekt thanks the community

After a tumultuous launch, the restructuring of the post-launch support calendar, the removal (and return) from PlayStation Store and, finally, the postponement of the next gen update of the game: the debut of Cybperunk 2077 on the videogame market it was decidedly stormy.

Almost a year after the onset of the GDR of CD Projekt RED, however, a glimmer of light seems to open up for the epic set in Night City. Over the last few days, also thanks to the Steam discounts for Black Friday, Cyberpunk 2077 it has in fact returned to attract the attention of PC users. An audience that reacted positively to the play offer, expressing their thoughts with one positive review published on the Valve portal.

This timid resurgence of Cyberpunk 2077 obviously caught the attention of the development team, and in particular of Pawel Sasko, Quest Director at CD Projekt RED. See the title receive over 15,000 very positive reviews in a short time it has in fact thrilled and moved the developer. Through her Twitter account, Pawel Sasko wanted to thank the community for their support to the software house. Precisely in these hours, however, Cyberpunk 2077 and the immortal The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are part of the global ranking of best-selling games on Steam.

