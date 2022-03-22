CD Projekt wants to wait to name its new game

At the moment the Polish team prefers to keep the details about the history and protagonists of their “new saga” to themselves.

24 hours ago, the development of a new era of The Witcher was confirmed, one that still has many questions along the way, including its name. Although many of us have baptized, at least temporarily, the video game as The Witcher 4, in CD Projekt RED They have wanted to make it clear that they have not said anything at all about what title the next installment of the franchise will take located in the universe of Geralt de Rivia.

“What we haven’t announced today: a video game called The Witcher 4 and an exclusive video game for a store [Epic Games Store]”CDPR press director Radek Grabowski stressed on Twitter. “It was our initial confirmation for a new saga in the franchise. At the moment we are not sharing any concrete details in terms of story, characters, mechanics, or plot details“.

Thus, from the Poland-based company they want to focus the public’s attention on the agreements signed with Epic Games for bet on Unreal Engine 5 in the future of the series, leaving for later, it is not known when, other aspects of the RPG.

No more Geralt of Rivia?

This is a very big universe with lots of characters and placesCDPRHowever, they place a lot of emphasis on the beginning of a new era, so it is possible that CD Projekt RED is not only going to change the graphics engine for the video game, but also other aspects traditionally associated with the franchise, even Geralt? of Rivia? During the promotion of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the developer assured that the witcher’s story had come to an end. “East it’s a very big universe with lots of characters and places that we haven’t shown yet“, they explained. “So we could go back to it at some point… although we think this is a good occasion to let Geralt enjoy a retreat and try new things.”

The Witcher 3 is expected to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series in the coming months, while you can take a look at the original analysis of The Witcher 3.

