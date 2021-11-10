Cdc: reinfections and deaths increase among Covid-19 vaccinated people. Reminder required

In recent months, infections, hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have increased among vaccinated people. This is what emerges from the data just released by the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nonetheless, the data show that the majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have occurred among unvaccinated Americans.

Data shows Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population among fully vaccinated increased to 121 in mid-August from 12.3 in late June. Around the same time, hospitalizations associated with Covid-19 in that population rose to 75 per 100,000 inhabitants from the previous value of 8.9 and the death rate rose to 1.1 per 100,000 inhabitants from the value of 0.1.

A number of studies in recent months have indicated that the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine is decreasing, especially against infections. The CDC data, collected by surveillance systems in states and hospitals, provide another source that verifies a decline in protection: “The marked and pronounced change in vaccine efficacy is likely due to the emergence of the Delta variant as a variant. and the decline in vaccine immunity over time, “wrote by email Paul Alexander, a former adviser for Covid-19 for the Trump administration, with a master’s degree in clinical epidemiology and community health:” Immunity from vaccine decreases significantly over the next few months. The Delta is more infectious (but much less lethal), but the real problem is that there is a discrepancy in how the vaccine does not affect the Delta, so there is an immune leak. It actually failed against the Delta and the accumulated evidence proves it (UK, Israel, etc.). So, once the infections increase, there is usually a hospitalization curve and then a death curve that follows. ‘ Dr. Alexander also consulted the World Health Organization.

Scientists often refer to cases, hospitalizations or deaths that occur in fully vaccinated people as ‘breakthrough cases’. None of the vaccines are 100% effective, and all have lost efficacy over time, according to studies and clinical data. The decline largely followed the introduction and rapid domination of the Delta variant of the CCP virus.

A breakdown of the CDC data by age shows that vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths have increased across all age groups.

Maryland officials, who provided data on cases and deaths, said they saw an increase in deaths attributed to Covid-19 among vaccinated people.

Of the 190 deaths among confirmed Covid-19 cases between September 16 and October 18 in the state, 32 percent were fully vaccinated people, he told Epoch Times Andy Owen, Deputy Director of Media Relations for the Maryland Department of Health: “Many of these deaths are related to comorbidities that make patients more vulnerable. This further underscores our mission to maintain immunity by soliciting all Maryland citizens eligible for the vaccine booster. Please note that as the number of our vaccinated residents continues to increase, we expect to see an increase in the percentage of Covid-related deaths occurring in vaccinated individuals.

However, only 295 of Maryland’s nearly 4 million people who were fully vaccinated died of Covid-19, according to state officials.

Decreased vaccine effectiveness recently prompted drug regulators and the CDC to authorize and recommend boosters for millions of Americans, including individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson single injection vaccine.

Boosters are needed to generate long-lasting immunity with virtually all non-live vaccines, including polio and hepatitis A vaccines, said Dr. David Boulware, professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota’s Division of Infectious Diseases and International Medicine: “Therefore, the need for a recall was an expectation for most immunologists, infectious physicians, and / or pediatricians who have familiar with vaccines. The only question was: ‘When?’ ”He wrote to Epoch Times in an email.

While the data shows that vaccine antibodies are decreasing over time, the memory B cells that help the human body respond quickly to infections are retained. However, the Delta variant brought shorter incubation periods, highlighting the need for a larger amount of B cells. “This is accomplished with a booster, which is why boosters are useful at> 6 months. With boosters, I (and others) expect post-vaccine reinfections to decrease dramatically and emerging data to support this, ”said Boulware.

Breakthrough metrics data shows a slight decline in breakthrough cases (i.e. Covid cases for vaccinated people) towards the end of August.

According to the CDC, the majority of infections, hospitalizations and deaths were found to be among the unvaccinated or people who had no vaccine certification for Covid-19. The agency said data shows that an unvaccinated person in August had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for Covid-19 and an 11.3 percent risk of dying from Covid-19.

While metrics among the unvaccinated have increased across age groups, the data illustrates how younger, healthier people are at low risk of contracting the disease. Unvaccinated 18 to 29 year olds had fewer deaths than most fully vaccinated age groups, and the mortality rate for unvaccinated 30 to 49 year olds was well below. below that of fully vaccinated individuals aged 80 or over and close to that of fully vaccinated individuals aged 65 to 79.

Most of the deaths were reported in unvaccinated people aged 65 and over.

Article in English: Breakthrough Infections, Deaths Among COVID-19 Vaccinated Rose in Recent Months: CDC