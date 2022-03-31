CDC removes COVID-19 warning for cruise ships

(AP) – Federal health officials are removing the warning they’ve attached to cruise ships since the start of the pandemic, leaving it up to vacationers to decide whether they feel safe boarding a ship.

Cruise operators welcomed Wednesday’s announcement, which came as many people were thinking about summer vacation plans.

An industry trade group said the move by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention validated steps ship owners have taken, including requiring crew members and most passengers to get vaccinated. against the virus.

The CDC removed the COVID-19 “Cruise Travel Health Notice” that was first imposed in March 2020, after virus outbreaks on multiple ships around the world.

However, the agency expressed reservations about the cruise.

“While cruise ships will always pose some risk of transmission of COVID-19, travelers will do their own risk assessment when choosing to travel on a cruise ship, just as they do in all other travel settings,” said the spokesman for the CDC, Dave Daigle, in an email.

Daigle said the CDC’s decision was based on “the current state of the pandemic and the decline in COVID-19 cases aboard cruise ships in recent weeks.”

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University. States have rolled back mask mandates, pressing federal officials to ease virus-related restrictions.

Outbreaks continue to be reported on cruise ships, which conduct random testing before the end of voyages.

On Sunday, a Princess Cruises ship returning from the Panama Canal had “multiple” passengers who had tested positive for the virus. Princess Cruises said all affected passengers showed mild or no symptoms, and all crew members and passengers had been vaccinated. About a dozen passengers tested positive before the same ship docked in San Francisco in January.

Operators must report virus cases aboard ships to the CDC. The agency has a color-coded system to classify ships based on the percentage of passengers who test positive. The CDC said the system remains in place.

Cruise operators have complained since the start of the pandemic that their industry has been subject to a lockdown and then stricter COVID-19 restrictions than others, including airlines.

The Cruise Lines International Association said in a statement that the CDC’s decision to remove its health warning “recognizes the effective public health measures in place on cruise ships and begins to level the playing field between cruise ships and similar locations around the world.” land”.

Colleen McDaniel, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, a site that publishes travel reviews, called the CDC’s decision great news.

“Symbolically, it is a warning of the winds of change when it comes to cruise ships,” he said. “I think he can convince some of the doubters. What the CDC says is important for cruise ships.”