CDC Warns of Listeria Outbreak Linked to Ice Cream Brand

Miami Florida – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English) issued a second alert following an outbreak of listeria that has already caused the death of one person and whose origin may be linked to a Florida ice cream brand.

According to the federal agency, a total of 23 infections have been identified in ten states in the country, and 22 of those cases have ended with hospital admissions, in addition to the death of a woman from Illinois.

The CDC, which had already issued a first alert on this outbreak on June 30, pointed out that the infections originated in ice cream from the Big Olaf Creamery brand, based in Sarasota, on the west coast of Florida, and expressed their concern. concern that the products are still in stores.

They recommended not consuming these ice creams and households that have them in their freezers to discard them immediately.

According to the Tampa branch of the FOX chain, after two alerts from the CDC, and another made by the Florida Department of Health itself, the company has decided to proceed with withdrawing its products from stores and stopping production.

The outbreak has prompted two lawsuits against the company, one of them filed by the relatives of Mary Billman, 79, who died after becoming infected with listeria after consuming ice cream at one of the firm’s stores during a trip to Sarasota.

The other lawsuit is filed by a pregnant woman who became seriously ill with listeria after eating ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery, resulting in a loss.

The CDC maintains an ongoing investigation into this outbreak, as announced on its website on Friday.