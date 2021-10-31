Cdm, Ssn can stabilize precarious hires for Covid – Health

“The bodies of the National Health Service are authorized to stabilize the staff hired on a fixed-term basis during the emergency”. This is what we read in the final communiqué of the CDM that gave the green light to the maneuver. Also in the health section, scholarships for medical specialists are significantly increased and permanently increased to 12,000 a year.

“I am very satisfied that the government has included in the budget law the measure proposed by Fiaso that allows the National Health Service entities to stabilize these professionals”, President Giovanni Migliore, according to whom there are 53,000 employees employed on a fixed-term basis during the Covid emergency between doctors, nurses and health workers who can be stabilized with the maneuver.

“I thank – he affirms – the council of ministers and particularly the minister of health Roberto Speranza for the sensitivity shown”. “The minister – adds Migliore – recognized the value of the service provided by the professionals hired in that period to overcome the most difficult part of the health crisis determined by the Covid pandemic, but above all because after years of underfunding and blocking of turnover, during which our companies have nevertheless managed to guarantee the stability of the system, putting in place an extraordinary organizational innovation, we are finally returning to investing starting from the staff, which is our most precious resource “.

“The two billion of additional funding from the National Health Fund – he concludes – allow us to look forward to a new season for public health with renewed optimism”.

Hope, the specialization for every medical graduate

Loading... Advertisements

“In the budget maneuver, we have made permanent 12,000 medical specialization scholarships. After the approximately 30,000 scholarships funded in the last two years, the era of the training funnel ends. Every medical graduate must have the opportunity to specialize. These young professionals are the future of our National Health Service “: this is what Health Minister Roberto Speranza writes in a post on Fb.

(HANDLE).