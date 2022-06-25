CDMX expects more than 300 thousand participants in the 44th edition of the Pride March

LGBTTTIQ Pride March in Mexico City, which had as a tour of the Angel of Independence to the Zócalo of the capital. June 26, 2021. Photo: Karina Herández / Infobae

More of 300 thousand people could participate in the LGBTTTI+ Pride March of the CDMX this Saturday on the Paseo de la Reforma, so the authorities will deploy an operation from the early hours, with the purpose of providing security to the attendees, in addition to guaranteeing their help in the event of an incident.

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumextended the invitation to citizens of all entities to participate in this event, and stressed that from the night of Friday 23 the city will offer various activities, making it clear that the country’s capital is an inclusive point where diversity is respected.

According to the capital authorities, it is contemplated that some 300 thousand people participate in the LGBTTTI+ Pride March.

It is expected that start at 10 in the morning at the Angel of Independencepoint from which the first contingent will depart, later the attendees will tour Paseo de la Reforma, Avenida Juárez, Eje Central, to later enter through 5 de Mayo Street to reach the Zócalo of the capital.

Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that although it is an event organized by various groupswas invited to give the starting signal at the Angel of Independence”.

After recovering from Covid-19, the president of the capital explained: “Some of them have asked me to attend, not only to give the flag to some of the contingents, but they want to give me a list of petitionsthen I am going to receive this list of petitions for some of the requests that are being made for some other rights that should be included in the city”.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) will deploy 2,300 elementswhile 750 transit agents will support the road closures that will begin to be applied from 6:30 in the morning and will be modified in parallel with the progress of the march.

Two medical care modules will also be installed, located in the Parque Lineal and the Plaza de la Mexicanidad, as well as red alert hospitals Gregorio Salas, Balbuena, Rubén Leñero, La villa, Moctezuma, Legaria and Inguaran.

They also list a cleaning and waste collection operationin which 250 elements and 10 sweepers will participate, in addition to garbage collection trucks.

LGBTTTIQ Pride March in Mexico City, which had as a tour of the Angel of Independence to the Zócalo of the capital. June 26, 2021. Photo: Karina Herández / Infobae

Since 1979, the Pride March has been held in Mexico every yearin order to make visible and recognize the human rights of the LGBTTTIQ+ community, in addition to promoting hate-free sexual diversity.

Just as it is a march of struggle, demand, protest and resistance, it is also a reason for celebration, for which a concert will be offered and various cultural activities will be carried out. In case of not being able to attend, There will also be a live broadcast through the CDMX LGBT March social networks.

In addition to the LGBTTTIQ+ community, civil associations, foundations, NGOs, collectives and unions will also participate in the march. Similarly, there will be the presence of motor vehicles that must have a record before the inclusive committee and do not have to exceed three meters in height.

Among the drivers who will lead the Pride March stands out Regina Blandon, Michelle Rodriguez, Regina Orozco, Ophelia Pastrana and more.

KEEP READING:

Pride March: These are the Metrobús stations that will not serve on June 25 in CDMX

After a two-year impasse due to the pandemic, the Pride March returns to CDMX in person

When will the 2022 LGBT march in Mexico City be?

In Mexico, a shelter for LGBT+ people wants to end workplace discrimination