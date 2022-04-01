CDMX stops recommending the use of face masks in open spaces due to COVID: now wearing it will be “voluntary”

For weeks there has been talk about the possibility that in Mexico City the use of face masks will no longer be recommended and now, while it is being made official that the city will remain at a green traffic light due to COVID-19 for two more weeks, the government of the capital has confirmed that in open spaces the use of the mask will be “voluntary“.

“The voluntary use of face masks in open spaces without crowds and with a healthy distance is considered“, said the secretary of health, Oliva López, at a press conference. The use of face masks continues to be recommended in closed spaces, poorly ventilated places and with crowds

There is a third indication: the CDMX health secretary is recommending that the mask be maintained for all older adults or those who take immunosuppressive medications. Masks are also recommended for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19..

The rest of the measuresshould be part of everyday“, [dijo](CDMX stops recommending the use of face masks in open spaces: now wearing it will be “voluntary”) Oliva López, referring to frequent hand washing, use of antibacterial gel and isolation in case of suspicious symptoms.

green traffic light

At the same press conference it was announced that Mexico City is registering about 70 cases of COVID-19 a week, the historical minimum since the pandemic began. As of March 31, there are 195 hospitalized for COVID-19 in the city, a figure that is half the previous minimum registered at the end of 2021.

Given these figures, Mexico City obtained 0 points at the epidemic risk traffic light so it will continue at a green light. The traffic light for the entire country will be announced in the afternoon of this April 1.