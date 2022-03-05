CDMX Vaccine Laggards: New dates for the first, second and booster doses against Covid; see when, where and how to request some

Lto vaccination campaign against covid-19 still does not end and next week the respective doses will be applied in Mexico City for all those people who are in the group of laggards.

The CDMX government has already announced new dates and venues in which the vaccine will be applied, so you must pay close attention to know all the details.

When are the new dates that CDMX announced for the Covid vaccine for stragglers?



Eduardo Clark, director of digital government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, announced that the Wednesday 9, Thursday 10 and Friday 11 March All those people who do not have either the first or the second dose, as well as the booster vaccine, may present themselves to be vaccinated.

What are the vaccination sites for those left behind in CDMX and where are they?



Weapons Room | Iztacalco

First dose | Over 18 years old

Second dose | Over 18 years with Sputnik V

Reinforcement | Over 18 years with Sputnik V

CENCIS Marina | Coyoacn

First and second dose | Young people from 15 to 17 years old

First and second dose | Young people aged 12 and 13 with comorbidities

Second dose of Sinovac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Can I request first, second and third dose?



The answer is yes. All people who want to be vaccinated and are going to receive their first, second or booster dose they can attend the macro-vaccination centers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What vaccine will they give you? According to the age group



They will be applying vaccines of the biological Sputnik V in the Weapons Room of Iztacalco for 18 years and over, while Sinovac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca target young people aged 12 and 13 with comorbidities, as well as those aged 15 to 17 in Coyoacn.

How to register to request the Covid vaccine? Step by Step



Enter the site: https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/index.php .

. Download the vaccination file that will have your data pre-filled (Name, Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) and Registration Folio).

Print the proof of vaccination.

Fill in the missing personal data.

What documents to bring on the day of the vaccine?



It is very important to go with vaccination record (if this is your second dose or booster dose) and Valid official ID.

If I have symptoms of Covid, can I request any of the doses?



The recommendation is not to get vaccinated, if you present symptoms of Covid or have the disease.

