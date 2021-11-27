“Cdp will have less muscles and more brain”

A three-year plan of 65 billion (+ 5%), in support of investments that can be activated for 128 billion (+ 14%). The Cdp foresees this for the strategic plan to 2024, the first for the CEO Dario Scannapieco, wanted by Draghi at the helm of the “Cassa” 83% owned by the Ministry of Economy and 16% by the banking foundations. And, thanks to the firepower of the planned investments amplified by the PNRR, CDP does not want to miss the opportunity to be the engine of a real revival of the country. Scannapieco is well aware of this, who began his career in Telecom in 1992 and who worked in the Ministry of the Treasury at the time of the great privatizations: the successful one of Enel and the lame one of Telecom.

“Cdp – said the CEO – is called to do its part in a context of relaunch that represents an unprecedented opportunity for Italy”. The Plan has identified 4 major challenges to be faced in order to contribute to the relaunch of Italy in the next three years: climate change and ecosystem protection; inclusive and sustainable growth; rethinking of production chains; digitization and innovation. These challenges correspond to 10 fields of intervention where CDP will operate basing its commitment on compliance with the objectives of the UN 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

“The plan looks to the future, to how Cassa can and must become in 2024, the three-year period we have ahead of us is crucial” said the president, Giovanni Gorno Tempini, who also sits on Tim’s board of directors, of which the Treasury company has 10 %. But on the offer proposed by the Kkr funds for the telephone company, the CEO Scannapieco did not respond, removing himself from the embarrassment with the excellent motivation of the “open markets”. On the other hand, he confirmed 50% support for Open Fiber, a network company founded in 2015, together with Enel and of which Cdp will soon have the majority, acquiring a further 10% (for about 500 million) while the other 40% is was sold (by Enel) to the Macquarie infrastructure fund. Scannapieco minimizes but there is no doubt that the “Cassa” will be the strategic hub for the construction of the fiber network in the country and will be called upon to choose the most correct strategy to implement it, combining it with Tim’s and perhaps taking control of it or not . Of course, there are many open games, perhaps too many, so much so that Scannapieco wants to increase its advisory activity to choose the most interesting activities in order to encourage the entry of new subjects on the stock exchange. “They define us as the safe of the state – he said – but it is an image that we do not like: it is like saying a lot of muscles and a little brain instead we want to become a promoter with a lot of brain, not a static, heavy subject” to play a role additional and complementary to the market. “We – he said – will have to do something different than banks but we must also become more selective in investments and, to do so, increase internal technical skills on the model of other European promotional institutions. In order to also be a point of reference on the market when we invest to attract other capital ». In the strategic plan there are also 7 billion for investments in equity in the three years concerning both direct investments, such as the one in Aspi (Autostrade), still to be closed but above all in support of funds for co-investments. “For Aspi – added the CEO – we think that the closing will take place in the first quarter of 2022. Then we will see”. Among the first PNRR funds assigned to CDP there are already 3.3 billion for venture capital and tourism.