Just a couple of days ago CD Projekt RED made the direct in which it officially presented the next gen patch of Cyberpunk 2077, which was available at the same time the streaming ended. This new update, in addition to having improved graphic options, also included a multitude of new content to the title, redesigning aspects such as V’s skill tree.

Now, as a reason for the release of this new patch, CD Projekt RED offers an incredible Cyberpunk 2077 discount on the Xbox Storeallowing players to get the latest title from the Polish studio with a 50% discount, something that can undoubtedly convince many players after the arrival of the next gen patch.

CDPR Offers Amazing Cyberpunk 2077 Discount As Reason For Update 1.5 Release

After the arrival of this new update, the popularity of the game has reached the levels seen a year ago, something unthinkable just a few weeks ago. Therefore, it is to be expected that after the cyberpunk 2077 discountthis popularity continues to grow among Xbox users.

CDPR studies the possibility of adding 60 FPS support for Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series S

In addition, it is important to note that players have at their disposal the possibility of downloading a Cyberpunk 2077 free demoso if you still have doubts about whether or not to take advantage of the offer that is available right now on the Xbox Store, you can try the game during its first 5 hours.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Stadia.