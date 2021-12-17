CDPR will pay a very high sum

One year after the release of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red is continuing to remedy the many problems born after launch.

The authors of The Witcher 3 they had to face their toughest test, after the aftermath of controversy which followed the release of the title.

Among the many problems, the most imposing from the bureaucratic point of view is the series of lawsuits it has suffered from investors, regarding the conditions of the old gen versions from Cyberpunk 2077.

Only last week, CD Projekt Red had officially asked to start a plea bargain to get to a preventive conclusion of the case.

CDPR was entering a negotiation phase with some of his own investors, among those who participated in thelegal action game after the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

The prosecution, we remind you, provides that CDPR knowingly misled the investors, several times, regarding the state of work of Cyberpunk 2077.

Today, thanks to Game Industry, we learn that the negotiation has come to an end, with an agreement reached between the parties involved.

CD Projekt Red will pay the investors $ 1.85 million who started the lawsuit, as compensation for the damages received, in exchange for the abandonment of all reservations towards the Polish company and the members of the administration.

A decision arrived due to the excessive duration it would take to complete the process with United States legislation, and which led CD Projekt Red to prefer compensation for the costs necessary to support the defense in court.

In the coming months, the indicative time expressed for the resolution of the agreement, the cause on Cyberpunk 2077 it will end definitively, while we continue to reflect on its troubled history.

Keanu Reeves recently spoke about the game, expressing his opinion and explaining that, in reality, he never played it.

A title that, unfortunately, hasn’t even won any ai The Game Awards 2021.