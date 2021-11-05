CdS – Brozovic, renewal uphill: the situation. PSG’s eyes on the Croatian

As also explained by our editorial staff (READ HERE), the renewal of Marcelo Brozovic it is not easy to archive. And today there is also confirmation in this sense of the Corriere dello Sport. At the moment, the entourage of the Croatian is in no hurry to close with the Nerazzurri management and so far the summit between the parties has not yet taken place as hoped for by the Italian champion club. And it is not taken for granted that he will not be there even after the break for the national teams.

“In viale della Liberazione the feeling is that the Croatian is not in a hurry to put his autograph on a new agreement – we read -. This does not mean that he has already decided to leave Milan. First, however, he wants to carefully evaluate any offers because he has understood that some top club is moving on him “. On the other hand, in Tiraspol, Brozo was elected man-of-the-match for the third time in four Champions League matches: a clear sign of the status achieved. And then the Roman newspaper returns to make the name of PSG, very skilled in the last period on zero parameters. “Marcelo is currently earning 4.2 million plus bonuses and the club is willing to go up to 5, maximum 5.5 plus prizes. It seems instead that the midfielder has much greater ambitions because, freeing himself on a free transfer, he could collect a signing award. The negotiation, therefore, is uphill “.