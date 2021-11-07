CdS – Calhanoglu, social provocation before the derby? He already knows what awaits him

Tonight’s derby brings with it a particular weight for everyone. Especially for Hakan Calhanoglu, who moved from Milan to Inter in the summer and is therefore ready to experience it from a diametrically opposite perspective. Stresses the Corriere dello Sport: “What is certain is that he will have his eyes on him. And, considering his latest post on Instagram (published separately), Calhanoglu has done nothing to distract attention from the fact that tonight will be his first derby since ex. The photomontage in which he appears with both the Inter and Milan shirts, by the Rossoneri fans, has been interpreted as a sort of provocation.

And some perplexities have also raised it among Inter supporters. Below, in addition to the word “It’s time”, the Turk has placed a black and a blue dot with the emoji of the bent arm that makes the muscle. Interpreting it as a puzzle, it means nothing more than “Forza Inter”: everything is normal, having crossed the Naviglio. But to many it seemed a way to emphasize that passage even more. Either way, Calhanoglu is going to get a nice flurry of boos. The only question remains whether he will receive them as a starter or as a bench player, ready to enter the race. Inzaghi has been careful not to give indications, indeed he has widened the ballot, involving in addition to Vidal, also the various Gagliardini, Vecino and Sensi “.