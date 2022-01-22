CdS – Correa out a month: Sensi remains at Inter also for the Barella ‘node’

Distraction to the left thigh flexors will hold Joaquin Correa away from the field for at least 4 weeks. The Corriere dello Sport confirms the recovery time of the Argentine, out for the matches against Venice, Milan and Naples in the league, with Roma in the Italian Cup and, in all probability, also for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 with Liverpool. The return could come in the match against Sassuolo of February 20.

The injury of the Tucu this is the reason that led Inter to block the loan on Wednesday evening Stefano Sensi at the Sampdoria. “In the following hours, including the last ones, the reflections at the Nerazzurri followed one another and the orientation did not change: Sensi remains because, if necessary, he can play in a more advanced position and support a striker. On the other hand, however, a promise had been made to the player, namely that of being able to close the season in another team, where he could have continuity of employment. Sensi, in short, even after talking with Giampaolo, continues to prefer this solution. Therefore, new reflections will be made next week. With one more variable: the UEFA decision on the disqualification of Barella in the Champions League. “If it were to last two days, Inter could face a round trip with Liverpool with 3 strikers and only 4 midfielders: an alarm that would lead Inter to retain Sensi or to identify a replacement.