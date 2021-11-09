Sports

CdS – Inter, a four-year anniversary is ready for Insigne: Marotta is moving

The Roman newspaper strongly relaunches the candidacy of the Nerazzurri club for the striker expiring with Napoli

Today the Corriere dello Sport is back to push up Lorenzo Insigne to Inter. The Roman daily recalls the superficial meetings this summer, with the offer on the table that included Sanchez plus 15 million: nothing to do. But now the file reopens on the PC of Beppe Marotta, because the striker and De Laurentiis do not find an agreement for the renewal.

“In January, when it will be possible to negotiate by informing Napoli with a simple pec, we can discuss a four years (of six million), with a signing bonus of seven and also image rights – we read on Corsport -. Maybe everything or nothing has changed, but when Marotta “whispers” that “the monitoring activity is already underway as regards future planning” it is clear that the ether begins to shake but also the waters around the Napoli do not remain so placid. “There would also be sirens from the MLS for the blue captain, but the intention seems to be to stay in Italy.” Inter is the Italian club that seriously and soberly presented itself just two months ago. knocking with discretion, without even insisting, aware that, eventually, there would be a new, more viable path in 2022 “, underlines the Roman daily.

