CdS – Inter at Straus? Times. Meanwhile, Zhang returns and unlocks the renewals

Even today the Corriere dello Sport confirms the frenetic activity of Goldman Sachs in an Inter key: the investment bank is scanning the market in search of possible investors after receiving the mandate from Suning months ago. Steven Zhang, reported in Los Angeles where his mother and sister live, should return to Italy shortly for the Italian Super Cup (provided that it is played on January 12 as scheduled). Meanwhile, the negotiations for the sale of Inter continue, at least according to the Roman newspaper: “Three American groups have appreciated the” proposal “, in particular the one led by David E. Straus who had a contact on Wednesday with the Nerazzurri number one – reads the Corsport -. For the moment, it should be stressed, it is a first approach that can lead to “everything” or “nothing”. Certainly the New York businessman, like many of his compatriots (Commisso, Friedkin, the Elliott fund, 777 Partners, Platek and Krause), must have thought about entering the world of Italian football. Now we need to understand if supply and demand will match. “Eventually, as it was for BC Partners, the due diligence it will need at least a couple of months to be closed: therefore, the times would not be short. Zhang, even more so after the Scudetto and the approval of the Municipality for the new stadium, will certainly not ask for less than 1 billion euros for the club. By January – explains the Roman daily – it will be known with certainty whether the contact with Straus will have a sequel or not.