CdS – Inter-Lazio, the strongest won: how many positive signs for Inzaghi

Eighth consecutive victory for Inter, who beat Lazio 2-1 and began 2022 as they had finished 2021. A well deserved victory, according to the Corriere dello Sport: “Inter repelled the attack of the corsair Milan in Venice at lunchtime and a few hours later, hitting the eighth victory in a row, regained the first place in the standings. He did it thanks to the goals of two defenders, Bastoni and Skriniar, an important signal for Inzaghi who smiles even when the attack is blocked. Against his former team, the only one that has beaten him in the league so far, the Piacenza coach saw the inviolability of his goal interrupted, which lasted 587 ‘, but in 2022 he found the same formation as last year, an Inter Milan capable of showing a good football and creating a lot (17 conclusions against the 5 of Lazio).