CdS – Inter-Lazio, the strongest won: how many positive signs for Inzaghi
The Nerazzurri start 2022 as they finished 2021: by winning. Immediate response to Milan
Eighth consecutive victory for Inter, who beat Lazio 2-1 and began 2022 as they had finished 2021. A well deserved victory, according to the Corriere dello Sport: “Inter repelled the attack of the corsair Milan in Venice at lunchtime and a few hours later, hitting the eighth victory in a row, regained the first place in the standings. He did it thanks to the goals of two defenders, Bastoni and Skriniar, an important signal for Inzaghi who smiles even when the attack is blocked. Against his former team, the only one that has beaten him in the league so far, the Piacenza coach saw the inviolability of his goal interrupted, which lasted 587 ‘, but in 2022 he found the same formation as last year, an Inter Milan capable of showing a good football and creating a lot (17 conclusions against the 5 of Lazio).
The success obtained, the third consecutive in a direct clash after those with Naples and Rome, was clearer than the 2-1 final because Sarri first thought not to take them than to give them. He hoped to hurt the leaders with the restarts, but he succeeded only once, with Immobile, then he suffered the opponent’s dribble, the excellent performances of Gagliardini (a well-chosen move by Inzaghi), of the Croatians Perisic and Brozovic and of a super Bastoni , sixteenth Nerazzurri scorer in A. He won the strongest. On this, no doubt“.
January 10, 2022 (change January 10, 2022 | 09:01)
