CdS – Inter, Sensi has decided: definitive no to Sampdoria. Now it will be very useful

The Nerazzurri midfielder, after the decisive goal in the Italian Cup and Correa’s injury, chose to stay

In one evening, everything changed. The goal scored in the Italian Cup restored Stefano Sensi’s confidence, and Correa’s injury contributed to his decision: no Sampdoria, he remains at Inter. This is what the Corriere dello Sport: “Full back, Stefano Sensi stays where he is. A goal found after two and a half years, the synchronism between the exultation of the Italian Cup and the sudden injury of Correa that immediately alerted the club: in short, a night of reflection with the logical consequence of having to review the market plans“.

“Sensi will still be useful to Inter, indeed very useful precisely because the department in the next month – crucial for the Nerazzurri season – will shorten again. Correa risks a month off: the Argentine’s instrumental exams (who left the field after three minutes, and in tears, due to a problem with his thigh flexor on Wednesday) are set for today, but a new medium-long forfeit is on the horizon . The derby, the away match in Naples and the San Siro match against Liverpool in a February with a red stamp, require Inter not to make a mistake. By inserting a Sensi found in the gear: the goal in the Italian Cup is his restart point. The rest was done by the nightly assessments of the Inter leadership“.

“Sensi then remains in Milan, cross pawn in the 3-5-2 of the Nerazzurri coach. Who had already proposed him between the lines at the first of the championship, when Inter beaten Genoa. Successful experiment, even that time it was – indirectly – Correa to open a passage for the use of Sensi“.

