CdS – Not only Brozovic: from De Vrij to Perisic, Inter struggling with renewals

Not only Brozovic: from De Vrij to Perisic, Inter struggling with renewals
There is still the renewal theme to attract the attention of today Corriere dello Sport, who devotes ample space to the situation at Inter. The file of greatest concern in Viale della Liberazione is undoubtedly that of Brozovic, expiring in June 2022. Yesterday Antonello virtually caressed the Croatian, calling it “fundamental and strategic”. The substance remains: the parties are distant and we need to work to reach an agreement. “Inter, in fact, understood that the intention of the Croatian and his entourage is to probe the market (Paris Saint Germain, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have already expressed interest), in order to understand what he can offer him for that. which will be the last career contract – reports the Corsport -. Currently. Brozovic makes 4.2 million a season. Inter proposes to go up to 5, a little more than Barella and lining up with Calhanoglu. The midfielder’s claims, on the other hand, exceed 6 million. And if they find the support of another team, then the situation could really get complicated. Also because in viale Liberazione they are not willing to go beyond certain figures “.
But not only Brozovic. Marotta and all the management also evaluate Handanovic, Perisic, Vecino, Kolarov And Frog, all due in 2022 like Epic Brozo. And also pay attention to Marco’s, De Vrij And Skriniar (2023). “Given that, especially the last two, they are already in the crosshairs of several clubs, in particular the Premier, ready to take advantage of every opening – says the Roman daily -. However, listening to the most recent drafts, the practice that will be addressed and closed more quickly is that of the Milanese left-handed. Having returned to the base after the last loan at Verona, Dimarco has gained space and consideration from Inzaghi. In fact he is the 12th owner and Inter intend to recognize his growth with a substantial adjustment of the engagement and, obviously, an extension of the contract (2026?) “. Perisic, on the other hand, seems ready to say goodbye at the end of the season to return to the Bundesliga.
