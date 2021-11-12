CdS – Not only Brozovic: from De Vrij to Perisic, Inter struggling with renewals

There is still the renewal theme to attract the attention of today Corriere dello Sport, who devotes ample space to the situation at Inter. The file of greatest concern in Viale della Liberazione is undoubtedly that of Brozovic, expiring in June 2022. Yesterday Antonello virtually caressed the Croatian, calling it “fundamental and strategic”. The substance remains: the parties are distant and we need to work to reach an agreement. “Inter, in fact, understood that the intention of the Croatian and his entourage is to probe the market (Paris Saint Germain, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have already expressed interest), in order to understand what he can offer him for that. which will be the last career contract – reports the Corsport -. Currently. Brozovic makes 4.2 million a season. Inter proposes to go up to 5, a little more than Barella and lining up with Calhanoglu. The midfielder’s claims, on the other hand, exceed 6 million. And if they find the support of another team, then the situation could really get complicated. Also because in viale Liberazione they are not willing to go beyond certain figures “.