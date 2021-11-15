CdS – Renewals: Dimarco until 2026, something is moving on the Brozovic front

According to the Roman daily, Dimarco will see his agreement with Inter extended until 2026, starting from a base of 1.6 million euros plus bonuses to rise in the following years. No problems on the horizon for his signature. The situation is different for Brozovic. “Till now Marotta And Help they did not manage to meet its representatives despite having invited them several times for a first meeting in Milan – we read -. The father and the lawyer who looks after Marcelo’s interests have not yet found the time to pay a visit to Viale della Liberazione, but something has changed in the last few days and the midfielder’s entourage has given the ok to see each other “soon”. It is possible that the face-to-face will come next week or the next, after the Champions League match at San Siro against Shakhtar. It will certainly help to understand both the distance between supply and demand (Inter are ready to reach 5-5.5 million plus bonuses compared to the current 4.2) and whether there are already concrete (and indispensable) proposals on the table. part of other companies. ”Premier and PSG monitor.