Ceara Hatton is sworn in as Environment Minister

He was sworn in this Friday economist Miguel Ceara Hattonas minister of Environment and Natural Resources, after being appointed to that position by decree by President Luis Abinader.

The official, who until yesterday Thursday was serving as Minister of Economy, Planning and Development, was sworn in at an act headed by Vice President Raquel Peña, who served as interim head after the assassination of Minister Orlando Jorge Mera, at the beginning of June this year.

After the oath, Ceara Hatton met with deputy ministers and directors of the institution.

After the death of Orlando Jorge Mera, Abinader instructed Vice President Peña to take charge of the ministry on a provisional basis.

Peña’s functions culminate with the appointment of Ceara Hatton through presidential decree 361-22, announced by Abinader on the social network Twitter.

Ceara Hatton it’s a economist Dominican, university professor at the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM) and researcher at the José Luis Alemán Center for Economic and Social Studies.

His areas of professional interest are macroeconomics, economic development, economic theory, public policy, and international economics and politics.