CEAV creates the MICE, Issuance and Sustainability Commission

one of the objectives of work plan The Spanish Confederation of Travel Agencies (CEAV), launched in March, is to be activated following organizational changes approved with the re-election of Carlos Garrido as President task commission on specific subjects To delve deeper into issues of interest to the region. In this sense, it has set up commissions rats , transmitter And Sustainability and the 2030 Agenda Which will be chaired by Iñaki Collado, David Deniz and Eva Pastale respectively.

The initiative also aims to increase Institutional Presence of CEAV And this travel agencies visibility and influences the decision making of various tourism stakeholders, with an open and participatory system for all member associations.

It should be remembered that this group also created an equality commission headed by Isabel del Pino.

In area rats (meetings, incentives, congresses and events), as travel agency employers remember, Spain ranks third in the world after the US and Germany as a venue for all types of corporate events, and is the only destination where There are two cities in the top five places in the ranking: Madrid and Barcelona. In addition, it is an activity that directly generated more than 7,000 million euros in 2019 in our country.

Travel agencies manage about 90% of this type of tourism, so for CEAV, which has specific member associations in this segment, it is very important. A commission has been appointed to chair it Iñaki ColadoPresident of Federation of Promotional Agencies I’M,

Other than this, david dennisPresident of Canarian Association of Travel Agencies and Tour OperatorsThe issuer is in charge of the commission, one of areas Most importantly for retailers.

refering to Sustainability and the 2030 Agenda Committee, eva pastelSpokesperson of the SDG Commission (Sustainable Development Goals) Crazy Two Travel Association, has been elected chairman.

“This commission, which is of great importance to the CEAV, will first of all set sustainability objectives and commitments within the confederation itself, which it will seek to extend to associations and travel agencies,” the confederation explained in a statement.

Furthermore, the possibility of executing a sustainability report And the work of presenting the issues related to this case will start in this Training plan for CEAV travel agencies,

Membership of the Green and Human Consortium is also valued as a way to demonstrate the sector’s commitment to sustainability and to seek strategic alliances to move forward.