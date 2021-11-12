“Ceci reported, his authorizations for the use of my father’s image are no longer valid”

“I wouldn’t have ventured remotely to sue Napoli. I went to the stadium since the age of four with my grandfather and I have always loved Napoli“. Heavy words, but overflowing with love of Diego Armando Maradona Junior, son of the former Pibe de Oro who wanted to clarify at ‘Club Napoli Night’ the story linked to the celebratory jerseys with the image of the father that Spalletti’s team wore last Sunday in the match against Verona. “More than a month and a half ago we filed a complaint in Argentina against Ceci, and Morla before him, because we no longer recognize the valid authorizations on the use of my father’s image after his disappearance. – pointed out Diego jr. – last May we expressed our will not to continue with him. But Ceci continues to sign authorizations for a contract that is null for us as he did with Napoli“.

The focus then shifts to the story of Insigne’s contract renewal. “I really love Lorenzo – said the son of the ex Pibe -, he is too tied to Napoli. I hope he can stay in blue and be recognized the status of leader and captain, thus breaking this cold with the club.“. A fire, on and off the pitch, was instead the father who, in fact, “it had the defect of being too good. In Argentina, three months ago, his contracts and I were reviewed – concluded Diego jr. – I wasn’t on the payroll. I can, therefore, walk with my head held high because I have always worked“.