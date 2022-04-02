Entertainment

Cecilia Bolocco: knows the harsh consequences that pneumonia left her

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

A few weeks ago Cecilia Boloco She was absent from her social networks because she was sick. “What a pity to have been so absent these last few weeks but I first fell into bed with Influenza and now I have Pneumonia!!!!” she commented her on February 10. On the 19th of the same month, she clarified: “I went to the doctor in the week and they found me very well !!! I am almost completely recovered!!!

However, it has not been easy for Cecilia recuperate. A few days ago, she returned to live broadcasts with her fans, where she shows them her beauty tips and recommends the clothes she wears. This Tuesday, she also took advantage of her Instagram account to talk about her health.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic

6 mins ago

Dani Rovira, ‘City of Alicante Award’ at the 19th Alicante Film Festival

17 mins ago

Gal Gadot Reveals How She Landed the ‘Wonder Woman’ Role

28 mins ago

Oscar: Will Smith and the worst actors who won and did not deserve it

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button