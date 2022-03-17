Cecilia Fuentes makes strong statements about her brother Luis de Llano

After last March 8, International Women’s Daysinger Sasha Sokol publicly disclosed that the producer Luis de Llano had abused her, when she was still a minor, now the eyes are once again directed towards Cecilia Fuentes, the half-sister of the Mexican producer.

This due to an interview that Cecilia Fuentes gave journalists Claudia de Icaza and Lupita Martínezwhen he was promoting his book ‘Woman on paper: unfinished memories of Rita Macedo’; where she would have revealed more than she would have wanted to.

In said interview Cecilia mentioned that the Televisa producer did many unpleasant things to herwhen they were both children, and that he has always harbored hatred and grudge against her for having been more dear to her mother Rita Macedo than he was.

“Luis always hated me, because my mom gave me all the love that she didn’t give himSo, when I was little, he saw me, grabbed me by the legs and flew me out of the window… He did a lot of things to me that I won’t say because I promised him.” commented the writer.

Although although the others things that Luis could have done to Cecilia could only be pranks of infants, She assured that she was not going to talk about it anymore because although she and her other sister, Julissa know that things are true, Luis de Llano flatly denies them, which calls into question what kind of things he did to her.

“I promised not to say it because he says it’s slander, but Julissa and I know not, she knows what I’m talking about,” commented Cecilia Fuentes in the interview conducted last January 2020.

After the complaint of Sasha Sokol, These statements have been taken up by various Internet users, which ensure that from that moment, the half-sister of Louis of Llano I would be warning that the producer was a sexual predator, from an early age, in addition to the possible contempt for women could have been caused by the lack of maternal love.

It should be noted that in addition to these theories, the journalist Jorge Carbajal revealed that after Sasha’s remarks, he contacted Cecilia, who mentioned that they don’t get along and avoided talking more about it.

“On the other hand, his family, nobody wants to talk, the only one who answered was Cecilia Fuentes, the sister he doesn’t get along with and when they began to question him, he hung up and did not answer again, everyone is in the same situation, everyone is worried”, the journalist told.