Cecilia Galliano’s daughter suffers an accident and doctors suspected mistreatment by the driver

Cecilia Galliano / Mexico Agency

Cecilia Galliano revealed that her daughter Valentina suffered severe burns after hot wax fell on her body, so the doctors who treated her believed that the actress was the one who caused her injuries.

“She just burned all her legs because she has a company that sells candles and she was making them and all the hot wax fell on her body, they don’t know what it was! The most horrible feeling as a mother, seeing her tremble with that it was burning inside, but now it is getting better, they were second-degree burns, “said the artist in an interview for the program ‘The sun rises’.

The young woman was immediately taken to the hospital, but the concern did not stop there, as the doctors asked Valentina to tell them what happened to her because, according to Galliano’s account, they suspected that the presenter had damaged her.

“We always find something positive in everything, after what we laughed at was that I arrived, with hair like that (raised up), pajamas, barefoot, Valentina bra and shorts, and all burnt red, and me yelling ‘a doctor’, He grabs Valentina, they clean her up and after that they tell her ‘Valentina we can talk separately, we want a statement about what happened to you’, I looked at them and said ‘what?, she dropped the wax’, (and she answers) ‘ no, if she is pressuring you, we can talk apart,'” he said.

And with a big smile he added: “They swore that I had given it to myself! I mean, that I had slapped it, that I had burned it. She tells me ‘mom, it’s my chance to… either leave everything in my name or I’ll put you in jail’”.

Finally, Cecilia assured that her eldest daughter had to confirm that she had not been attacked by her in order to leave the place. “She had to sign, if not, they wouldn’t let me out of there.”

Valentina is the daughter that the actress fathered with Silvio Fornaro, years before the artist married Sebastián Rulli, father of her second child.