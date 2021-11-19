Cecilia Kang: “Zuckerberg thinks like Augustus, with Metaverse he wants to impose a dominion”

“Zuckerberg led Facebook like a warrior, just like his hero, Emperor Augustus, determined to build a company destined to go down in history and make an impact with a capital ‘I’. Metaverso is his attempt to achieve all this, but it is also a way to break free from the controversies of recent times and to shift attention to products “. To understand who Mark Zuckerberg is and what Metaverse is, we spoke to New York Times reporter Cecilia Kang who, together with her colleague Sheera Frenkel, wrote “Facebook, the final investigation” (Einaudi).

In November 2018 Frenkel and Kang – che al New York Times regularly deal with cyber security and regulatory aspects of the Web and Internet – publish a report that reveals, through disturbing internal details, how the top management of Facebook, primarily Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, have allowed, and subsequently attempted to deny, huge violations Russia’s privacy and meddling in the 2016 US election. But that investigation was just the tip of the iceberg. For the next two years, by interrogating exclusive sources and drawing on unpublished official emails, reports and documents, Frenkel and Kang reconstructed the story that prompted one of the most powerful companies in the world to try to cover up a harmful and disturbing truth: Facebook, in the In recent years, it has become an unscrupulous tool for exploiting personal data and a channel for disinformation, hatred and political propaganda.

Cecilia Kang answers the interview, passed to the New York Times in 2015 after ten years at Washington Post. She was awarded the Pulitzer in 2014 thanks to an article on the relationship between the NSA and large Internet companies.

Cecilia Kang, what does it mean for Zuckerberg to have created the Metaverse? Is innovation the only goal?

“Zuckerberg is very competitive and ambitious, and the Metaverse is his attempt to keep Facebook not only important but dominant as consumer habits evolve with respect to social media apps. But to understand Facebook you have to understand its CEO, he certainly loves technological innovation but, from the very beginning, he led the company like a warrior, just like his hero, Emperor Augustus. But, as many executives and employees have told us, Zuckerberg is determined to build a company destined to go down in history and make an impact with a capital “I”.

Isn’t calling Meta the holding company and launching Metaverso rather a Brand Washing operation to make people forget the revelations of the Facebook Papers?

“The truth is that Zuckerberg has been working on the Metaverso project for about two years, and for Facebook it represents the logical extension of the purchase, dating back to 2014, of Oculus, a manufacturer of virtual reality headsets. It must be said that this was the perfect time to announce the Metaverse birth and name change. It is likely that the company has told the truth about its launch, but also that it wants at all costs to move the public debate on new products, away from controversies within the company “.

Did Zuckerberg really learn his lesson about subscriber privacy? Will it abandon a business model based on advertising on user data collection?

“There is absolutely no indication that the company is giving up its business model based on behavioral advertising. It’s too profitable, too successful a business, and Facebook is in a great position to dominate social media advertising. This model depends on the collection of user data to allow brands to “target” ads. They will have to be more careful about data management because they are under scrutiny by regulators around the world, especially the EU and the United States, but this business model will not be short-lived and that is why investors are betting on the company’s shares. “.

Is Facebook a company in crisis?

“Yup. But it has been going through a series of crises for five years and this doesn’t seem to hinder the company’s commercial success. The interesting thing is that Zuckerberg, according to the survey we published in the New York Times, decided to stop apologizing and started to devote himself to product development. This is an important change: the company has become defensive and has become more contemptuous just as it is being scrutinized ”.