Cecilia Roth will receive the Gold Medal from the Spanish Film Academy

The Spanish Film Academy will recognize the contribution of Latin American actors in Spanish productions. As reported by the organization’s Board of Directors, the Gold Medal will be awarded to them for “enriching our cinematography with their talent, and being a mirror for many Spanish actors and actresses in which to look at themselves.”

On behalf of the Latin American actors, the Argentine actress Cecilia Roth was chosen along with the Cuban actor Jorge Perugorría. Both are two important figures in Spanish cinematography and they will be the ones who will receive the tribute from the Academy on April 25, the statement said.

The actress has an important career and with a great participation in Spanish cinema. Her first job in the European country was Arrebato in 1979 and since then she has participated in different Spanish productions, the last one being Pain and Glory in 2019.

With her great career in Spain, she was awarded two Goya Awards for Best Leading Actress for the film Martín (Hache) from 1997 and Todo Sobre Mi Madre from 1999. She also participated in other films such as Entre Tinieblas, Pepi, Luci, Bom y otros Chicas of the heap and Labyrinth of Passions.

Cecilia Roth and Jorge Perugorría will be the lucky ones to be awarded on behalf of Latin American actors and actresses, but in turn, other Latin Americans who have left their mark on Spanish cinema will be recognized, such as Silvia Pinal, Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna , Daniel Hendler, Mirtha Ibarra, Óscar Isaac, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Ana de Armas and Salma Hayek, among other actors.

From Argentina, the talent of Graciela Borges, Daniel Fanego, Oscar Martínez, Mercedes Morán, Ricardo Darín, Diego Peretti, Soledad Villamil, Eduardo Blanco, Guillermo Francella, Héctor, Ernesto and María Alterio, Pablo Echarri, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Leticia Brédice, Pepe Soriano, Norman Briski, Darío Grandinetti, Miguel Ángel Solá, Norma Aleandro, Gastón Pauls, Chino Darín, Susú Pecoraro and the deceased Federico Luppi and Ulises Dumont.