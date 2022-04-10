Cecilio Domínguez suspended from MLS for misconduct

Midtime Editorial

Cecilio Dominguezstriker of Austin F.C.has been suspended from all MLS activitythis due to a bad behavior that I would have had off the fieldreported the league through a statement in which it did not disclose what it did.

His club would have collected some preliminary informationsame as there would be shared with MLS; it was for this that he started an investigation, and while it laststhe Paraguayan you will not be able to be in any activity of your team.

The league reported, in the same statement, that will be in constant communication with Austin FC Y with the MLS Soccer Players Association (MLS Players Association) while the process lasts.

The former player of America was the team’s first franchise playerwhich he reached after his time with Independiente de Argentina in the 2020.

During your tour by the North American cadre, Cecilio He has scored 9 goals and has distributed 3 assistsAll this in the 38 games he has played Until now.

Austin FC is fourth in the Western Conference of the MLS and this Sunday will face Minnesotawhich is in eighth place in the same conference.

