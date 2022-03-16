Cecina hospital, few beds in Medicine and the sick are stationed in the emergency room

CHICKPEAS FLOUR PIE. «My aunt hospitalized with a stroke in progress, she has been present for two days, tomorrow they will become three, in the Cecina emergency room. They cannot move it to a ward because, according to them, there are no beds ». The report comes from a town that was surprised and saddened by the response times of the Cecina hospital. Among other things, this happens at a time when family members cannot yet enter some departments and the emergency room precisely in fear of contagions from Covid-19. The wait therefore increases the anxiety of family members who wonder what is happening to their loved one while waiting for a bed. Although, the ASL specifies, patients in the emergency room receive all the necessary care and attention and remain monitored even if they have to remain on a stretcher and in a corridor.

The lack of beds available for hospitalizations is becoming chronic in many hospitals in Tuscany and the pandemic, as it is easy to guess, has not simplified the situation.

Last weekend the Cecina emergency room actually had great difficulties in hospitalization. This is a problem that has been dragging on for about three months, since the Covid ward was expanded, giving this type of emergency 18 places for virus-positive patients. The Medicine department therefore found itself with only 18 beds, which in some moments evidently became insufficient, taking into account the catchment area of ​​the Cecina hospital.

Often in the latter period, especially when there was a high number of visits to the emergency room, the problem of long waits arose to give the doctors on duty the opportunity to find a bed available in the various departments.

Last weekend, when the stroke patient was hospitalized, there was a particular turnout not so much in numbers as citizens with serious health problems. To cope with the long stays in the emergency room, on Monday morning two more beds were opened in the Medicine ward for this very reason, so explained the ASL Toscana northwest which, having received the report, discussed with the director of the emergency room and with the medical director of the hospital.

So yesterday, according to what was confirmed, there were no patients waiting to find a bed. Consequently, the stroke patient was also given an answer. If the pandemic loosens its grip, the hospital, which has already restored the number of beds in medicine to 20, will probably be able to begin to review the internal organization to leave more space for patients who are not positive for the coronavirus.

