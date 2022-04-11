Cedimat recognizes three doctors as distinguished professors of the center

The Centers for Diagnosis and Advanced Medicine and Medical Conferences and Telemedicine (CEDIMAT), recognized three outstanding doctors as distinguished professors of the medical residencies that are taught at the health center.

This is the internist and infectologist, José Yunén; the cardiologist and internist, Mario García, and the internist, Gustavo Heudebert.

Dr. Jorge Marte, Medical Director of CEDIMAT, said that this recognition continues to expand the quality of the teaching staff with the addition of renowned international figures in the health area.

“It is our wish that these three distinguished specialists continue to contribute their knowledge to the new generation of doctors, since a center with the quality of CEDIMAT not only focuses on providing a good health service to its patients, but also on training the doctors who will accompany to future generations, he said.

Dr. Yunen is also an intensive care physician, he is board certified in all the specialties mentioned and in neurointensive, in addition, he is a staff physician at the Intensive Care Unit of the Montefiore hospital, Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York, he is also the President of ARS Yunen.

Dr. Garcia is a Cardiac Imaging Specialist, Board Certified in all three of his specialties, and is currently the Chief of Cardiology at Montefiore Hospital, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Director of the Cardiology Division of the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

Similarly, Dr. Heudebert, who is board certified in internal medicine, associate dean for postgraduate studies at the University of Alabama School of Medicine, was also recognized as a professor at the American College Physicians, a prestigious institution that groups medical specialists in the United States and in which he has held senior management positions as a member of the Board of Regents. He is currently the editor-in-chief of the Annals of Internal Medicine: Clinical Cases.

The event, held at the CEDIMAT headquarters, in addition to the award-winning doctors and Marte, was also attended by Dr. César Herrera, Director of the Cardiovascular Center, Dr. Julia Rodríguez, Director of the Department of Knowledge Management, among others.