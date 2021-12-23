Ceferin: ‘Super League end the biggest Uefa win in 2021. The clubs were only thinking about filling their accounts’ | First page

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin returned with a note on the great political battle of the year: “The end of the Super League, driven by the political and popular condemnation of the whole continent, was our most significant and common victory of 2021. Last April’s attempt to create a Closed super league, which only aimed to fill the bank accounts of some clubs, has threatened the values ​​that lie at the heart of the European sporting model and UEFA’s mission “.

THE ATTACK – And again: “Few organizations embody the values ​​of the European sports model more than Uefa. Every four years, our European Championship allows a large percentage of revenue to be invested in development projects across the continent through the HatTrick program. In the 2020-24 cycle, 775.5 million euros of Euro 2020 revenue will benefit the entire football pyramid: from the training of men’s and women’s football coaches, to the support of grassroots clubs, to the training of young talents who dream to participate in future editions of Euro. Likewise, the model’s commitment to open competition was a key factor in the birth of the Europa Conference League. Now, representation in at least one UEFA competition per season is guaranteed to all 55 national federations ”.